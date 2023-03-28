Deals: Apple Studio Display With Nano-Texture Glass Drops to Record-Low $1,499.99 at Amazon ($399 Off)

Amazon has slashed its pricing on the version of the Apple Studio Display with nano-texture glass to $1,499.99, down from its regular price of $1,899.00.

This $399 discount on the nano-texture Apple Studio Display is the steepest we've ever seen and is available only with the basic tilt-adjustable stand.

While the standard Apple Studio Display comes with an anti-reflective coating to reduce glare, the nano-texture glass option scatters light to minimize glare even more. Apple says the option, which is normally a $300 upgrade over the standard glass, is ideal for spaces with bright lighting sources.

