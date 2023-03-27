Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.3 With New Emoji, Bug Fixes and More
Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.3, the third major update to the macOS Ventura operating system that was released last October. macOS Ventura 13.3 comes two months after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.2, an update that added Security Keys for the Apple ID.
The macOS Ventura 13.3 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.
macOS Ventura 13.3 adds new emoji characters that include pea pod, ginger, pink heart, blue heart, gray heart, donkey, moose, black bird, goose, wing, and jellyfish, among others.
There are bug fixes to fix an issue that could cause Trackpad gestures to stop working, along with a number of other small features and tweaks. Apple's full release notes for the update are below:
This update includes new emoji along with other enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.
- 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard
- Remove background option in Freeform automatically isolates the subject in your image
- Photos duplicates album expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library
- Transliteration support for Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu keyboards
- New keyboard layouts for Choctaw, Chickasaw, Akan, Hausa, and Yoruba
- Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected
- VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app
- Resolves an issue where Trackpad gestures may occasionally stop responding
- Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent's device
- Addresses an issue where VoiceOver may be unresponsive after using Finder
Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.
For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
macOS Ventura 13.3 is expected to be one of the last updates to the macOS Ventura operating system as Apple shifts its attention to the next-generation of macOS that's expected this June.
Top Rated Comments
i.e.e any show stoppers or its safe to update?