Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of watchOS 9.4 to Developers

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming watchOS 9.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software update coming one week after launch of the fourth beta.



To install the watchOS 9.4 update, developers will need to download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center.

Once installed, ‌watchOS 9.4 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software update. To update to new software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life, it has to be placed on the charger, and it will need to be in range of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ it is paired with.

watchOS 9.4 gains support for new emoji characters that include donkey, goose, black bird, shaking head, hyacinth, pea pod, and more, with 31 new characters available in total.

According to Apple, the watchOS 9.4 update also prevents wake-up alarms from being silenced with the cover to mute gesture to prevent accidental cancellations during sleep. It also brings AFib History to several additional countries including Colombia, Malaysia, Moldova, Thailand, and Ukraine, plus it adds Cycle Tracking in Moldova and Ukraine.