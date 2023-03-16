Deals: Nomad's New Sale Has Major Savings on iPhone Cases, Apple Watch Bands, and More
Nomad today has kicked off a new springtime Overstock Sale, clearing out iPhone 14 cases, AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands, iPad cases, and much more. All items in the Overstock Sale represent final sale items and can not be returned or exchanged.
The sale is mainly focused on cases for iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and more. You'll find larger discounts for the older model iPhones, and around 10 percent to 20 percent off for the iPhone 14. We've rounded up these below, along with Apple Watch bands, iPad Pro cases and folios, and AirPods cases.
iPhone 14
- Screen Protector 2-Pack - $26.96, down from $29.95
- Modern Leather Case - $39.96, down from $49.95
- Rugged Case - $42.46, down from $49.95
- Modern Leather Folio - $50.96, down from $59.96
- Modern Leather Case (Horween) - $62.96, down from $69.95
iPhone 14 Plus
- Screen Protector 2-Pack - $23.96, down from $29.95
- Sport Case - $35.96, down from $39.95
- Modern Leather Case - $39.96, down from $49.95
- Rugged Case - $39.96, down from $49.95
- Modern Leather Folio - $47.96, down from $59.95
- Modern Leather Case (Horween) - $55.96, down from $69.95
iPhone 14 Pro
- Modern Leather Case - $42.46, down from $49.95
Apple Watch Bands
- Sport Slim Band (40mm/41mm) - $47.96, down from $59.95
- Sport Slim Band (45mm/49mm) - $50.96, down from $59.95
- Steel Band - $169.96, down from $199.95
- Aluminum Band - $169.96, down from $199.95
- Rugged Band (40mm/41mm) - $47.96, down from $59.95
- Active Band Pro - $63.96, down from $79.95
- Modern Slim Band - $55.96, down from $69.95
iPad Pro
- 11-inch Modern Folio - $59.46, down from $69.95
- 12.9-inch Modern Case - $63.96, down from $79.95
- 11-inch Modern Leather Case - $84.96, down from $99.95
- 12.9-inch Modern Leather Folio - $135.96, down from $169.95
AirPods
- AirPods 3 Modern Leather Case - $23.96, down from $29.95
- AirPods Pro 2 Modern Leather Case - $23.96, down from $29.95
