Deals: Nomad's New Sale Has Major Savings on iPhone Cases, Apple Watch Bands, and More

Nomad today has kicked off a new springtime Overstock Sale, clearing out iPhone 14 cases, AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands, iPad cases, and much more. All items in the Overstock Sale represent final sale items and can not be returned or exchanged.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The sale is mainly focused on cases for iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and more. You'll find larger discounts for the older model iPhones, and around 10 percent to 20 percent off for the iPhone 14. We've rounded up these below, along with Apple Watch bands, iPad Pro cases and folios, and AirPods cases.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

Modern Leather Case - $42.46, down from $49.95

Apple Watch Bands

iPad Pro

AirPods

