Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone 13 Lineup in Europe, U.S. to Follow Soon

Apple this week began selling refurbished iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max models for the first time in the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain, with prices discounted by 15% compared to the equivalent brand new models. The standard iPhone 13 is not yet available refurbished, but inventory fluctuates regularly.



Availability of refurbished iPhone 13 models should expand to the U.S. soon, as the models are now listed on Apple's refurbished store there, but remain grayed out for now. This is typically a sign that availability will begin within a matter of days.

Apple's refurbished iPhones are unlocked, SIM-free, and come with a new battery, a new outer shell, and a new box with a USB-C to Lightning cable. The devices are also covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and are eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage. Apple says its refurbished products are thoroughly tested and cleaned, and in most cases they are virtually indistinguishable from brand new devices.

Apple first introduced the iPhone 13 series in September 2021 and continues to sell the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini as lower-cost options today. Apple no longer sells new iPhone 13 Pro models, which were replaced by iPhone 14 Pro models.