Deals: Apple's New Yellow iPhone 14 Gets Pre-Order Discounts, Save Up to $1,000

Pre-orders for the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow have opened up today, and that means you can now get a few early deals on the smartphone from various cellular carriers. Today we're sharing discounts and offers on the yellow iPhone 14 from Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Shoppers should note that all deals listed below are pre-orders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the smartphones will officially launch on March 14.



Verizon

Verizon has the iPhone 14 Plus model for as low as $5 per month when purchased on select 5G Unlimited plans. As of now, only the Plus model is seeing any sort of discount on Verizon, but you can also save $200 when you switch from another carrier to Verizon.

The deal for the iPhone 14 Plus requires you to purchase the 128GB model at $899.99 on a device payment plan or at full retail price with a new smartphone line. Eligible smartphone plans include: One Unlimited for iPhone, 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, or 5G Get More. Verizon will then apply $719.99 promo credit to your account over 36 months.

If you're shopping for tablets or smartwatches, Verizon is offering a 9th generation iPad and 2022 Apple Watch SE at no cost. To get this, you'll need to buy a 5G iPhone and then you'll get up to $459.99 off an iPad in promo credits over 36 months. Similarly, you'll save $299.99 on the Apple Watch SE and you'll need a new line for a watch and service plan.

It's also worth noting that Verizon has 25 percent off MagSafe chargers right now for all shoppers, not just Verizon users. You can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00; and the MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00.



AT&T

AT&T's offers start with the yellow iPhone 14 for $0 when you trade in a select smartphone and purchase or upgrade to an eligible unlimited plan. After this you can get up to $800 off after 36 monthly bill credits, which would net you the 128GB iPhone 14 at no cost.

AT&T also has the yellow iPhone 14 Plus at up to $800 off with select trade-in and purchase or upgrade of an eligible unlimited plan. With these savings, which will be applied in bill credits over 36 months, the 128GB iPhone 14 Plus would drop to around $2.78/month.

T-Mobile

At T-Mobile, both the yellow iPhone 14 and yellow iPhone 14 Plus are seeing the same deals. You can get up to $1,000 off with trade-in and a new line on Magenta MAX. To get the $1,000 off you'll need to trade in an iPhone 11 Pro or newer, which you'll receive in monthly bill credits over 24 months.

T-Mobile also has a buy one, get one deal where you can get up to $700 off a second iPhone 14 when you first buy one at regular price. Additionally, you can get a 2022 Apple Watch SE at no cost when you buy an eligible iPhone on a qualifying installment plan.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.