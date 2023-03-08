Apple Releases Third Public Beta of macOS Ventura 13.3

Apple today seeded the third beta of macOS Ventura 13.3 to its public beta testing group, letting the general public test out the features ahead of the software's release. The public beta comes one week after Apple provided the second public beta.



Public beta testers can download the macOS 13.3 Ventura update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website.

As with iOS 16.4, ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.3 adds new emoji characters that include shaking head, pink heart, blue heart, gray heart, donkey, moose, black bird, goose, wing, jellyfish, hyacinth, pea pod, ginger, fan, comb, flute, maracas, left hand, and right hand.

The update supports updating to the new HomeKit architecture that Apple has reintroduced after the update was pulled from iOS 16.2. The Messages app also offers content previews for shared Mastodon links, and there are new options in Shortcuts for creating workflows that include Siri notification announcements.

Apple says that ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.3 will be released in the spring, a timeline that ranges from March 20 to June 20.