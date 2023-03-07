Apple Announces iPhone 14's Satellite Feature Launching in Six More Countries Later This Month

by

Alongside the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow, Apple today announced that the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature will be available in Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal later this month.

Emergency SOS via Satellite iPhone YT
The feature allows iPhone 14 models to connect to a Globalstar satellite, enabling users to send text messages to emergency services when outside the range of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Apple warns that foliage or other obstructions can result in messages taking longer to send or failing to send, and satellite connectivity might not work in places above 62° latitude. The service is free for two years after activating an iPhone 14.

Emergency SOS via Satellite first launched in November in the U.S. and Canada and requires an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. The service became available in France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14
Tag: Emergency SOS via Satellite
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 14 (Neutral)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

Sciomar Avatar
Sciomar
10 minutes ago at 05:56 am
Great feature to have, glad other countries are getting in on it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.4 for iPhone Coming Soon With These 5 New Features

Saturday March 4, 2023 10:39 am PST by
Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.4, which includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone. Apple says the software update will be released to the public in the spring, meaning it will likely be available in March or April. Below, we have recapped five new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, including additional emoji, web push notifications, and more. 1. New...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Pro Front Glass Panel Leak

iPhone 15 Pro Front Glass Leak Reveals Ultra-Thin Bezels Around Display

Sunday March 5, 2023 9:00 am PST by
While the iPhone 15 lineup is still around six months away, front glass panels for the devices were allegedly leaked today in a pair of videos shared on Chinese websites Bilibili and Douyin. The videos were later posted to Twitter by ShrimpApplePro and Unknownz21. iPhone 14 Pro front glass (left) vs. iPhone 15 Pro front glass (right) via Bilibili As previously rumored, the videos appear to...
Read Full Article147 comments
Mac Pro Fifteen Inch Air Yellow iphone 14 Triptych Feature

Rumor Recap: New Apple Products to Expect in March to April, Including Yellow iPhone 14

Friday March 3, 2023 1:02 pm PST by
The calendar has turned to March and Apple is rumored to have at least three product announcements planned between now and the end of April, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, a new Mac Pro tower, and a new iPhone 14 color option. Below, we have recapped what to expect from Apple this March and April based on rumors. This story was originally published in February and has been updated with new ...
Read Full Article166 comments
top stories 4mar2023

Top Stories: Yellow iPhone 14 Next Week?, iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 15 Rumors, and More

Saturday March 4, 2023 6:00 am PST by
It looks like we could be seeing another Apple product introduction as soon as next week, and based on rumors and the timing, it appears it might be a new iPhone color. We're also continuing to hear rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup coming later this year and even a fourth-generation iPhone SE, so read on for all the details on these stories and more! Sources: Apple Planning Product...
Read Full Article34 comments
Hello Tim Cook iMac

New iMac Reportedly in Advanced Stage of Development

Sunday March 5, 2023 6:56 am PST by
Apple's next iMac has reached an "advanced stage of development," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his newsletter today, Gurman said the new iMac will have the same 24-inch display size and color options as the current model. The new iMac will likely include Apple's upcoming M3 chip, internal design changes, and a new manufacturing process for the stand, according to Gurman. The M3...
Read Full Article215 comments
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

Gurman: New 13-Inch and 15-Inch MacBook Airs Likely to Launch by Summer

Sunday March 5, 2023 7:38 am PST by
Apple will likely launch both an updated 13-inch MacBook Air and a larger 15-inch MacBook Air "between late spring and summer," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, he said the chips these models will use is a "big remaining question." Gurman said it is "plausible" that at least the next 13-inch MacBook Air will be equipped with the as-yet-unannounced M3 chip, which will reportedly ...
Read Full Article140 comments