Best Apple Deals of the Week: M2 Mac Mini Gets First Discounts and Record Lows Return for iPad and iPad Air

by

The best Apple deals this week focused on the first-ever discounts appearing for Apple's M2 Mac mini, as well as a return of all-time low prices on the 2022 iPad and iPad Air. Additionally, you'll find solid deals on Beats Fit Pro still available this week, and a discount code for a 3-in-1 iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods charging station.

M2 Mac Mini

mac mini green

  • What's the deal? Take $50 off Mac mini
  • Where can I get it? B&H Photo
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
M2 Mac mini (256GB) for $549.00

$50 OFF
M2 Mac mini (512GB) for $749.00

This week saw one of the first notable markdowns on Apple's new M2 Mac mini, with B&H Photo offering $50 discounts on both the 256GB and 512GB computer. Prices start at $549.00 for the 256GB model and rise to $749.00 for the 512GB model, and right now only B&H Photo is offering these deals with decent shipping dates.

iPad

ipad green

  • What's the deal? Take $50 off 2022 iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$50 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00

Amazon has one model of the 2022 10.9-inch iPad on sale for an all-time low price as we close the week. You can get the Blue tablet for $399.00, down from $449.00.

iPad Air

ipad air green

  • What's the deal? Take $99 off 2022 iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$99 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99

$99 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $649.99

Over at Amazon, we tracked a sale on every model of the 2022 iPad Air this week. Today, many of these discounts can still be found, including the all-time low price on the entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air at $499.99, down from $599.00.

Beats Fit Pro

beats fit pro green

  • What's the deal? Take $40 off Beats Fit Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$40 OFF
Beats Fit Pro for $159.95

Late last week we saw the first discount on the new colors of Beats Fit Pro, and now this week we are tracking an even better discount on these new earbuds. You can get them in all regular colors for $159.95, down from $199.95. If you want the Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian line of colors, you'll spend $169.95-$179.95.

ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Set

charger new green

  • What's the deal? Take $20 off wireless charger
  • Where can I get it? ESR

$20 OFF
3-in-1 Watch Wireless Charging Set for $59.99

Accessory company ESR is discounting its HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Set to $59.99 this week, down from $79.99. You'll need to enter the code DASH25 at checkout to see this discounted price.

The HaloLock is a MagSafe-compatible stand with places to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The Apple Watch section of the charger can be detached and used as a standalone charger via USB-C.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

