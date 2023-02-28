Deals: M2 Mac Mini Drops to New Best-Ever Prices With $50 Discounts at B&H Photo

B&H Photo today has a few deals on Apple's M2 Mac mini, marking some of the first notable discounts on the device since it launched in January 2023. Both deals are only available on B&H Photo as of writing, and the retailer offers free expedited shipping in the contiguous United States.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 256GB M2 Mac mini, this model is on sale for $549.00, down from $599.00. This beats the sale price found at retailers like Amazon by about $30 and is now the lowest price we've ever tracked on this version of the M2 Mac mini.

Moving to the 512GB M2 Mac mini, B&H Photo has this model for $749.00, down from $799.00. Similar to the 256GB option, the 512GB M2 Mac mini's price tag is the best we've seen to date at any retailer.

