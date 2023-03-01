Deals: Amazon Has Every Model of the 2022 iPad Air at All-Time Low Prices

Today we're tracking discounts across every model of the 2022 iPad Air, offering numerous all-time low prices on these tablets in multiple colors. In total, you'll find up to $99 off the iPad Air, with record low prices available for both Wi-Fi and cellular models.

The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is available in all five colors at $499.99 on Amazon, which is down from $599.00. This is a record low price for this tablet on Amazon, and most color selections are in stock now and can arrive as soon as March 4.

$99 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99

Secondly, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air has hit $649.99 on Amazon, down from $749.00. This is another record low price, and it's available in all colors as well. Most of these models have an estimated delivery date between March 6 and March 9 for residences in the United States.

$99 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $649.99

Moving to cellular models, the 64GB cellular iPad Air is available for $649.99, down from $749.00. This one is also available in all five colors, and it's a best-ever price on Amazon.

$99 OFF
64GB Cellular iPad Air for $649.99

Lastly, the 256GB cellular iPad Air has hit $799.99, down from $899.00. Again you'll find all five colors are available at this discounted price, which is also another all-time low price on the iPad Air.

$99 OFF
256GB Cellular iPad Air for $799.99

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

