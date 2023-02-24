Deals: New Beats Fit Pro Colors Get First Discounts on Amazon, Save $30

Earlier this week, Beats introduced three new colors for its Beats Fit Pro wireless noise canceling earbuds. Today on Amazon you can already get these at a discounted price, available for $169.83, down from $199.95.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the Volt Yellow and Coral Pink colors at this price, with the only new color not on sale being the Tidal Blue. Both yellow and pink are in stock and ready to ship from Amazon, with a delivery estimate for February 26 with free delivery.

