Apple Releases Second Studio Display 16.4 Firmware Beta
Alongside the second macOS Ventura 13.3 beta that came out this week, Apple has provided a new beta of the 16.4 firmware that's designed for the Studio Display. The beta comes two weeks after the first 16.4 firmware beta, which was released on February 17.
All Studio Display models are able to receive over-the-air firmware updates, but this firmware update is limited to Macs that are running the macOS Ventura 13.3 beta at the current time. Studio Display owners running macOS Ventura 13.3 can go to System Settings > Software Update to install the firmware.
Apple has not provided details on what's included in the firmware update.
