Apple Releases Studio Display 16.4 Firmware Beta

Alongside the maCOS 13.3 beta that came out this week, Apple has provided a beta of new 16.4 firmware that's designed for the Studio Display.



All Studio Display models are able to receive over-the-air firmware updates, but this firmware update is limited to Macs that are running the macOS Ventura 13.3 beta at the current time. Studio Display owners running ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.3 can go to System Preferences > Software Update to install the firmware.

