App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and More Experiencing Outage

Several Apple services appear to be experiencing issues at the current time, according to Apple's System Status page. Outages are impacting the App Store, Apple Books, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, the Mac App Store, Podcasts, TestFlight, and ‌App Store‌ Connect.



According to Apple the problem has been ongoing since 4:03 p.m. Eastern Time, and there is no word on when all of the services will be back up and running. Apple says that these impacted services may be slow or unavailable for some users.

We'll update this article when everything is once again operational.