Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.7.4 With Fix for Safari Favorite Icons

Apple today released a macOS Big Sur 11.7.4 update, which is available to those who are still running the macOS Big Sur operating system. macOS Big Sur 11.7.4 comes a few weeks after the launch of macOS Big Sur 11.7.3, which was released alongside macOS Ventura 13.2.



The ‌‌macOS Big Sur 11.7.4 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

Image via Apple Support Community

Today's update addresses an ongoing issue with Safari icons. The Big Sur 11.7.3 update introduced a bug that prevented icons from showing up in the Safari Favorites section. Spaces where icons normally appear were blank, making it difficult to see which sites are in the Favorites section at a glance.

According to Apple's security software page, the update includes important security fixes as well. Apple has also released a Safari 16.3.1 update that includes the same fix for Safari Favorite icons.