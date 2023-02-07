macOS 11.7.3 Breaks Safari Favorite Icons

Apple released macOS Big Sur version 11.7.3 in late January with security fixes, but the software update also introduced a new bug that prevents icons from appearing in Safari's Favorites section, according to widespread complaints online.



Affected users have complained about the issue across the Apple Support Community, Twitter, Reddit, and other online platforms since the update was released last month. In one of the Apple Support Community threads, nearly 300 users have hit the "Me Too" button to indicate they are also experiencing the issue as of this writing.

For affected users, many of the websites in the Favorites section that would normally display an icon simply appear blank or show a letter only.

Image via Apple Support Community

It's unclear if Apple is aware of the issue or if an additional macOS update will be necessary for a fix. In the meantime, updating to macOS 11.7.3 is still recommended due to the important security fixes implemented. The latest versions of macOS Monterey and macOS Ventura do not appear to be affected by this Safari bug.