New iMac Not Expected to Launch Until Late 2023 at Earliest
Apple has no plans to launch a new 24-inch iMac until late 2023 at the earliest, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his newsletter today, he reiterated his expectation that Apple will skip updating the iMac with the M2 chip and instead wait to release a model with the M3 chip, which has yet to be announced.
"I haven't seen anything to indicate there will be a new iMac until the M3 chip generation, which won't arrive until the tail end of this year at the earliest or next year," wrote Gurman. "So if you want to stick with the iMac, you'll just have to sit tight."
Apple's M3 chip is expected to be manufactured based on TSMC's latest 3nm process, providing additional performance and power efficiency improvements. The M3 chip is also expected to be used in a new MacBook Air rumored to launch by the second half of 2023, and potentially in future versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini. By comparison, the M2 chip is built on TSMC's second-generation 5nm process.
Apple last updated the iMac in April 2021 with the M1 chip and a new ultra-thin design available in seven colors, including green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. It is currently the only iMac available new, as the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro were both discontinued within the past two years. Gurman has previously claimed that a larger iMac could return, but he did not share any new info about that possibility today.
Popular Stories
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro's USB-C port and accompanying charging cables will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip, potentially limiting their functionality with Apple-unapproved accessories, a rumor shared on Weibo suggests.
The rumor declares that Apple has developed its own variant of USB-C for this year's iPhone 15 lineup and comes from a user who claims to be an integrated...
Apple is working on a major change to Siri that will move away from the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase currently required to invoke the virtual assistant hands-free, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a recent edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand and respond to commands without the need to use "Hey Siri" as a...
Apple today added refurbished iPad mini 6 and 2021 iPad Pro models to its online refurbished store, offering the tablets at a discounted price for the first time.
Pricing on the iPad mini 6 starts at $419 for the 64GB model, an $80 discount off of the original $499 starting price tag. Apple is offering multiple color options, with a 256GB model also available for $549, a $100 discount....
Apple released iOS 16.3 in late January following nearly six weeks of beta testing. The software update is available for the iPhone 8 and newer, and while it is a relatively minor update, it still includes a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes.
Below, we've recapped new features in iOS 16.3, including support for physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for...
Google today announced that its Maps app will support Live Activities in the coming months, providing iPhone users with access to turn-by-turn directions on the Lock Screen and in the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Live Activities integration will allow users to receive real-time ETAs and directions for driving, biking, walking, public transit, and other forms of...
Apple in its upcoming iOS 16.4 update will re-introduce the revamped HomeKit architecture it originally pulled in December due to widespread issues, MacRumors can confirm.
Backend code indicates that Apple is ready to re-introduce the updated Home architecture that was released with the iOS 16.2 update, only to be pulled a week after launch because of bugs and installation issues.
At the...
February has been a relatively quiet month for Apple so far beyond the new HomePod arriving to customers, but things should pick up soon. Apple is rumored to have at least two new product announcements planned for the period of March through June, including a new Mac Pro and its long-awaited AR/VR headset. Apple often introduces a new iPhone color or two in the spring too, and that tradition...
Apple plans to release so-called "Apple Watch Series X" and third-generation Apple Watch SE models with larger displays in 2024, according to research shared last week by David Hsieh, an analyst at technology research firm Omdia.
In his research note, Hsieh claimed that the Series X will have 1.89-inch and 2.04-inch display size options, which would be 5% to 10% larger than the Apple Watch...