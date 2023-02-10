Apple's Rumored 27-Inch Display With Mini-LEDs No Longer Expected This Quarter as Production Delays Continue

Apple's rumored 27-inch external display with mini-LED backlighting is no longer expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023, according to display industry analyst Ross Young, who has a very good track record with rumors about future Apple products.



Young today informed MacRumors that he has not seen any signs of the display entering mass production, suggesting that a launch is not imminent. It appears that the display has been pushed back several times, as Young initially expected it to launch around June 2022, and then in October, and most recently in the first quarter of 2023. He has not provided an updated timeframe for when the display might be released.

Young previously said the display will support ProMotion, allowing for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Given the rumored 27-inch size, it's possible the display will be a next-generation version of the Studio Display, but it could also be a new model positioned between the Studio Display and the higher-end Pro Display XDR. The current Studio Display features a 5K resolution without ProMotion and is priced starting at $1,599.

Apple released the Pro Display XDR alongside a new Mac Pro in December 2019, while the Studio Display launched in March 2022 alongside the Mac Studio.

Young is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). In the past, he accurately revealed that iPhone 13 Pro and high-end MacBook Pro models would feature ProMotion, that the sixth-generation iPad mini would be equipped with an 8.3-inch display, that the latest MacBook Air would have a slightly larger 13.6-inch display, and more.