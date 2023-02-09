Remastered 'Myst Mobile' Game Now Available on iPhone and iPad

It has been 30 years since popular puzzle game Myst first came out, and to celebrate the anniversary, developer Cyan today announced the launch of a new remastered "Myst Mobile" game that is available for the iPhone and the iPad.

As our sister site TouchArcade notes, there was a prior version of the original Myst game available for iOS devices all the way back in 2009, but this is an updated version that is free to download and play.

Today's the day! Myst Island is FREE to explore on iOS ✨ Immerse yourself in the reimagined classic with gamepad, touch controls, and Smart & Magic Folio input. 🎮👉⌨️ Unlock the secrets of the Ages beyond Myst Island with a one-time in-app purchase. 📚 pic.twitter.com/6GsaJIX6gi — Cyan Inc. (@cyanworlds) February 9, 2023

Myst can be played on devices that have an A12 chip or later, or an M1 or M2 chip. Cyan says that the game has been optimized for ‌M1‌ devices and runs supercharged on ‌M2‌ chips in particular, with graphics that rival console graphics. The game supports keyboards and trackpads, as well as gamepads.

All of Myst Island is accessible for no cost, and those who want to play more can unlock the Ages beyond Myst Island add-on for a one-time purchase of $14.99. There is a launch promotion right now that drops the price down to $9.99.

Myst Mobile can be downloaded from the App Store starting today. [Direct Link]