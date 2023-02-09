Apple Music Halftime Show: Rihanna Interview, iPhone Wallpaper, and More

Apple Music is the official sponsor of the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show taking place this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Rihanna will be the headline singer at the show, and Apple is heavily promoting her upcoming performance.



At 9 a.m. Pacific Time, Apple Music Radio's Nadeska Alexis will interview Rihanna. A live stream is available in the Apple Music app.

Apple has also shared an iPhone wallpaper and Apple Watch face with Rihanna that can be downloaded in the Shazam app on a screen that pops up or by searching for Rihanna and tapping her concert page, but it is not appearing for all users. There are also new #AppleMusic and #AppleMusicHalftime hashflags with a pink Apple logo on Twitter.



Apple shared more ways that Rihanna fans can experience and celebrate her performance across Apple Music in a press release last month.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday.

