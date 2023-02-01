Apple Launches MLS Season Pass on Apple TV App Starting at $12.99 per Month
Apple today launched the new MLS Season Pass, with the new subscription service available to Major League Soccer fans in more than 100 countries and regions.
Available in the Apple TV app, the MLS Season Pass can be accessed on Apple devices, Smart TVs, consoles, set-top boxes, and on the web with the tv.apple.com website.
You don't need an Apple TV+ subscription to purchase the MLS Season Pass, but it's cheaper if you have one. Non-TV+ subscribers can pay $14.99 per month or $99 per season, whereas TV+ subscribers pay $12.99 per month or $79 per season.
MLS season ticket holders automatically get access to the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
The Season Pass includes every live MLS regular-season match, the playoffs, and the Leagues Cup, with no blackouts. There is also a free selection of pre-season on-demand content to get fans hyped up for the new season.
The MLS 2023 regular season begins on February 25, with the 2022 MLS Cup champions Los Angeles FC to face off against the LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl Stadium. All matches during the opening weekend will be free to watch through the Apple TV app.
The Season Pass is the result of a deal between Apple and Major League Soccer for a 10-year partnership. All 29 MLS clubs now have an Apple TV patch in a different color to mark the agreement.
