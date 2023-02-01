Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 Available for All-Time Low Price of $349 on Amazon

Amazon is kicking off February with a fresh discount on the Apple Watch Series 8. You can get the 41mm GPS (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum version of the wearable for $349.00, down from $399.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Only the M/L band size is on sale at this price, which is a match of the all-time low price on this version of the Apple Watch Series 8. As of writing, Amazon estimates free delivery to arrive between February 15 and 18.

If you're shopping for a cellular model, Amazon also has the 45mm cellular Apple Watch Series 8 for $479.00, down from $529.00. This one is available in three colors, with delivery estimates as soon as February 5 for the Midnight Aluminum model.

The Apple Watch Series 8 features an Always-On display that lets users see their watch face and complications at all times, as well as crack-resistant front glass, IP6X dust resistance, and a WR50 water resistance rating. Heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen detection, ECG readings, sleep tracking, fall detection, and loud noise monitoring are also available, plus a built-in temperature sensor that's used for giving women additional insights into their health.

