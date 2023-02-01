Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 Available for All-Time Low Price of $349 on Amazon
Amazon is kicking off February with a fresh discount on the Apple Watch Series 8. You can get the 41mm GPS (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum version of the wearable for $349.00, down from $399.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Only the M/L band size is on sale at this price, which is a match of the all-time low price on this version of the Apple Watch Series 8. As of writing, Amazon estimates free delivery to arrive between February 15 and 18.
If you're shopping for a cellular model, Amazon also has the 45mm cellular Apple Watch Series 8 for $479.00, down from $529.00. This one is available in three colors, with delivery estimates as soon as February 5 for the Midnight Aluminum model.
The Apple Watch Series 8 features an Always-On display that lets users see their watch face and complications at all times, as well as crack-resistant front glass, IP6X dust resistance, and a WR50 water resistance rating. Heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen detection, ECG readings, sleep tracking, fall detection, and loud noise monitoring are also available, plus a built-in temperature sensor that's used for giving women additional insights into their health.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
