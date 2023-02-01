Apple Watch Ultra With Nearly 10% Larger Display Rumored to Launch Next Year

by

A new Apple Watch Ultra with a larger 2.1-inch display will be released in 2024, according to a report today from Taiwanese publication DigiTimes, citing industry sources. This lines up with information shared last month by Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities.

apple watch ultra 1 1
The current Apple Watch Ultra has around a 1.93-inch display, so the 2024 model would have nearly a 10% larger screen and would likely become the first Apple Watch with over a 50mm case size. The new Ultra is also expected to be the first Apple Watch to adopt microLED display technology, resulting in higher brightness, decreased power consumption, and improved contrast ratio compared to current models with OLED displays.

It's unclear if an Apple Watch Ultra update is planned for 2023.

Taiwanese research firm TrendForce today reported that microLED technology could allow for Apple to offer future products with "game-changing product innovations," ranging from foldable and rollable iPhone models to fully transparent AR glasses.

microLED display production costs are currently high, so Apple's transition to the technology will likely take many years to be completed.

In the meantime, Apple is still completing a transition to OLED displays across its product lineup. The first Apple device with an OLED display was the Apple Watch in 2015, while the iPhone started moving to OLED in 2017. Rumors suggest the first MacBook Air and iPad Pro models with OLED displays will be released in 2024.

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
20 minutes ago at 07:10 am
Yes!!!! It will be an instant buy for me. So ready to pull the trigger on that 50mm Apple Watch Ultra.
Jhonjhon236 Avatar
Jhonjhon236
17 minutes ago at 07:14 am
The original iPhones display was 3.5”…
irock101 Avatar
irock101
16 minutes ago at 07:15 am
iPad for your wrist.
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
21 minutes ago at 07:09 am
Yup, those obese bezels gotta go.
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
19 minutes ago at 07:12 am
Cool, mine will be 2 years then so a maybe
srknpower Avatar
srknpower
18 minutes ago at 07:12 am
If Apple upgrades the S8 processor with S9, I am sure Apple will release a new Ultra. I think Apple won’t let the Series 9 with S9 CPU to be the fastest Apple Watch alone. I bet the CPU will be upgraded so we are going to see a new Ultra.
