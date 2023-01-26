Hands-On With the New M2 Max MacBook Pro

by

New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the latest M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips are available in Apple retail stores and are already in the hands of customers, and we picked up one of the new ‌M2‌ Max machines to answer all of the questions MacRumors readers considering a purchase might have.

Yesterday, we asked MacRumors fans on Twitter what they wanted to know about the new ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max MacBook Pro machines, and we got all kinds of questions about whether it's worth the upgrade, how the SSD performs, what RAM choices might be best based on usage needs, how hot it runs, and more.

MacRumors videographer Dan answers all of those questions and more in the video up above, so make sure to watch it. Have another question we didn't cover? Let us know in the comments.

Thank you for posting a great video. Honest and transparent review! ??

Sometimes it's not just all about the performance and benchmarks. Basically, these are M1S Macbook Pros. Really wish Apple had released the M2 MacBook Pro 14" - 16" in (Midnight).
