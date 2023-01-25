Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 162 With Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements
Apple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced in March 2016. Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.
Safari Technology Preview release 162 includes bug fixes and performance improvements for Web Inspector, CSS, Scrolling, Gamepad API, Media, Web API, and Accessibility. This update enables Shared Tab Groups and syncing for Tab Groups, Website Settings, and Web Extensions, which can be tested on Safari Technology Preview 162 or later running on macOS Ventura 13.2 or later, or macOS Monterey with Safari 16.2.
The current Safari Technology Preview release is version 16.4 and is compatible with machines running macOS Ventura and macOS Monterey.
The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences or System Settings to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.
Apple's aim with Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.
