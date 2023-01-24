Apple Highlights iPhone's Privacy Features in Short Film Starring 'Ted Lasso' Actor
In celebration of Data Privacy Day on January 28, Apple has shared a short film in which actor Nick Mohammed from the hit Apple TV+ comedy series "Ted Lasso" learns about iPhone privacy features. Mohammed is accompanied by Von, who is an actual Specialist at Apple's Tower Theatre store in Los Angeles, according to Apple.
In particular, the video highlights privacy features such as Mail Privacy Protection, Intelligent Tracking Prevention, and App Tracking Transparency.
A new Today at Apple session called "Taking Charge of Your Privacy with iPhone" will help users better understand Apple's privacy features and how they can protect their data. The free session will be available at all Apple Store locations around the world starting January 28, with registration now open on Apple's website. Features covered will include Mail Privacy Protection, Safety Check, Location Services, and more.
"At Apple, we're focused on designing devices, features, and services that keep users in control of their personal data," said Erik Neuenschwander, Apple's director of user privacy. "Over the years we've integrated powerful privacy controls into our operating systems. This film and our new Today at Apple sessions will show users how they can take advantage of some of the features we offer, and understand how privacy is at the center of everything we do."
In its announcement, Apple reiterated its belief that privacy is a "fundamental human right," with more details available on Apple's privacy website.
