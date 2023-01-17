Maxed Out High-End 16-Inch MacBook Pro Now Costs $6,499

Apple today announced refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max Apple silicon chips, and when configured with the highest specs, the new machines come with higher price tags than the machines they replace.



The 14-inch model starts at $1,999, while the 16-inch model starts at $2,499. Both starting prices remain unchanged from the previous-generation models, but there are more significant upgrades available depending on the model, and that's where the differences emerge.

A fully maxed 16-inch MacBook Pro now tops out at $6,499, featuring a top-of-the-line ‌M2 Max‌ chip with 12-core CPU and 32-core GPU, 96GB unified memory, and 8TB SSD. The previous-generation M1 Max model topped out at $6,099 but only came with a maximum 64GB of unified memory.

The latest 14-inch MacBook Pro models can be customized with the same specs as the new 16-inch machine. A 14-inch MacBook Pro with ‌M2 Max‌, 96GB unified memory, and 8TB SSD is priced at $6,299, up from $5,899.

Pre-orders for the new MacBook Pro models started today and the first machines will be arriving to customers next Tuesday. Fully customized and upgraded MacBook Pro models won't ship out until February.