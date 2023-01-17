M2 Pro Mac Mini Specs: Up to 32GB of RAM, Up to Three External Displays, 240Hz Support, and More

by

After weeks of rumors and speculation, Apple announced an updated Mac mini with the M2 and ‌M2‌ Pro chips today. The new ‌Mac mini‌ has the same design as previous models, but, thanks to the new chips, comes with several additional features and changes.

m2 mac mini screen feature
Below, we've outlined a few of the most notable new features, changes, and details of the new ‌Mac mini‌ powered by the ‌M2‌ and ‌M2‌ Pro.

  • ‌M2‌ models of the new ‌Mac mini‌ come with 8GB of unified memory as standard but can be configured with 16GB or 24GB memory options. ‌Mac mini‌ models with ‌M2‌ Pro come with a standard 16GB of unified memory, with an option to configure up to 32GB of memory.
  • ‌M2‌ models of the new ‌Mac mini‌ come with 256GB of SSD storage with 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB options. ‌M2‌ Pro models come with 512GB of storage as standard and options of up to 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB.
  • ‌Mac mini‌ models with ‌M2‌ Pro support up to three external displays, with two displays at 60Hz over Thunderbolt and one additional display of up to 4K resolution over HDMI. With one display connected to the ‌Mac mini‌, it can support up to 4K resolution at 240Hz over HDMI.
  • ‌M2‌ Pro ‌Mac mini‌ models come with two additional Thunderbolt 4 ports on the back. Both the ‌M2‌ and ‌M2‌ Pro models have an ethernet port, HDMI, two USB-A ports, and a headphone jack.
  • For the first time in a Mac, the new ‌Mac mini‌ and MacBook Pro support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The new ‌Mac mini‌, alongside the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, are available for pre-order starting today and will begin arriving to customers on Tuesday, January 24.

Related Roundup: Mac mini
Buyer's Guide: Mac Mini (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Mac mini

Top Rated Comments

Andres Cantu Avatar
Andres Cantu
12 minutes ago at 07:03 am
Happy for all the Mac mini folks, this is a great upgrade and great options available. I hope the new iMac later in the year gets similar treatment.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
14 minutes ago at 07:01 am
Amazing news! Already ordered one. Can’t wait.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
10 minutes ago at 07:06 am
Those who are in need of a new Mac. This is a compelling upgrade. Specs-wise.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
9 minutes ago at 07:06 am
Looking forward to the new Mini being available at B&H.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JaredJenkinsDesign Avatar
JaredJenkinsDesign
4 minutes ago at 07:11 am

So ... how much is a display with 4K at 240Hz ???
SAMSUNG 32" Odyssey Neo G8 is the only one that comes to mind which is a 32" 4K 240 HZ curved monitor at around $1,299 at the moment.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xserret Avatar
xserret
4 minutes ago at 07:12 am
I have it :rolleyes::::
4K /240Hz is for a VR-oriented device posting as a simple display
Keep watching !!!!?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Here's What's New in iOS 16.3 for Your iPhone So Far

Friday January 13, 2023 10:49 am PST by
Apple released the second beta of iOS 16.3 earlier this week, and so far only one new feature and two other minor changes have been discovered in the software update. It's possible that iOS 16.3 will also include various bug fixes and security updates. iOS 16.3 should be publicly released within the next month or so, and it is possible that more features will be added in later beta versions. ...
Read Full Article73 comments
M2 MacBook Pro and Mini Thumb

Apple Rumored to Have Product Announcement Tomorrow

Monday January 16, 2023 8:13 am PST by
Apple will make its first product announcement of 2023 through a press release on its website tomorrow, Tuesday, January 17, according to Apple leaker Jon Prosser. MacRumors can corroborate an announcement is expected to take place this week. The announcement could be one of several products expected in the near future, including updated MacBook Pros and Mac mini models. The updated...
Read Full Article422 comments
top stories 14jan2023

Top Stories: Titanium iPhone 15 Pro, Touchscreen Macs, iOS 17 Expectations, and More

Saturday January 14, 2023 6:00 am PST by
The holidays are clearly over, with the Apple rumor mill back into full swing as we hit the midpoint of January. This week saw an array of both near-term and longer-term rumors ranging from Apple's mixed-reality headset, Apple silicon Mac Pro, iPhone 15, and iOS 17 later this year to new technology potentially coming to Apple devices over the next several years. We covered a lot of the...
Read Full Article18 comments
iphone 13 pro display shot

Apple's Custom MicroLED Displays Likely Heading to iPhone, iPad, and Mac After Apple Watch Ultra

Sunday January 15, 2023 6:04 am PST by
Apple is likely planning to bring custom microLED displays to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac after the technology debuts in a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra currently scheduled to launch by the end of 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple has spent about six years developing microLED technology for what will...
Read Full Article151 comments
Apples Biggest Hardware Flops Feature

Apple's Biggest Hardware Flops of All Time

Saturday January 14, 2023 9:00 am PST by
These days Apple is associated with the iPod, iPhone, iPad, MacBook – game-changing products so wildly successful that they have changed the way we live. But even the most valuable company in the world has had its fair share of marketing missteps and hardware blunders. Apple wasn't always as profitable as it is today, and the failure of some of its earlier products would have doomed most...
Read Full Article424 comments
iPad More Than 12

What's Happening With Apple's Even Larger iPad Models?

Saturday January 14, 2023 7:30 am PST by
Apple has been rumored to be working on iPads with even larger displays since mid-2021, but amid reports of the 14-inch model being cancelled, what is going on with the company's larger tablet plans? The Rumors So Far Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to float the rumor of Apple designers and engineers exploring iPads with bigger screens that could further "blur the lines" between a tablet...
Read Full Article84 comments
A16 iPhone 14 Pro

Apple Is Making a Lot Less Money From the iPhone 14 Pro – Here's Why

Monday January 16, 2023 2:16 am PST by
A key component in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is markedly more expensive than than its equivalent in the iPhone 13 lineup – meaning that without a retail price hike, Apple is likely making much less profit on each unit. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max contain the A16 Bionic chip, Apple's first 4nm chip. It reportedly costs $110 to produce, making it over 2.4× as...
Read Full Article
iOS 16

iOS 16.2 Adds These 12 New Features to Your iPhone

Thursday December 15, 2022 4:39 pm PST by
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone. Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
Read Full Article