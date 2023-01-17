M2 Pro Mac Mini Specs: Up to 32GB of RAM, Up to Three External Displays, 240Hz Support, and More

After weeks of rumors and speculation, Apple announced an updated Mac mini with the M2 and ‌M2‌ Pro chips today. The new ‌Mac mini‌ has the same design as previous models, but, thanks to the new chips, comes with several additional features and changes.



Below, we've outlined a few of the most notable new features, changes, and details of the new ‌Mac mini‌ powered by the ‌M2‌ and ‌M2‌ Pro.



‌M2‌ models of the new ‌Mac mini‌ come with 8GB of unified memory as standard but can be configured with 16GB or 24GB memory options. ‌Mac mini‌ models with ‌M2‌ Pro come with a standard 16GB of unified memory, with an option to configure up to 32GB of memory.

‌M2‌ models of the new ‌Mac mini‌ come with 256GB of SSD storage with 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB options. ‌M2‌ Pro models come with 512GB of storage as standard and options of up to 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB.

‌Mac mini‌ models with ‌M2‌ Pro support up to three external displays, with two displays at 60Hz over Thunderbolt and one additional display of up to 4K resolution over HDMI. With one display connected to the ‌Mac mini‌, it can support up to 4K resolution at 240Hz over HDMI.

‌M2‌ Pro ‌Mac mini‌ models come with two additional Thunderbolt 4 ports on the back. Both the ‌M2‌ and ‌M2‌ Pro models have an ethernet port, HDMI, two USB-A ports, and a headphone jack.

For the first time in a Mac, the new ‌Mac mini‌ and MacBook Pro support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The new ‌Mac mini‌, alongside the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, are available for pre-order starting today and will begin arriving to customers on Tuesday, January 24.