Apple to Unveil New Full-Size HomePod 'Fairly Soon,' Says Gurman

Apple's next-generation HomePod will launch "fairly soon," according to well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.



Apple discontinued the original HomePod in March 2021, reportedly due to lackluster sales, but the high-quality smart speaker still has many fans, and there have been rumors about the return of a new full-size HomePod for some time.

Gurman has previously said he does not expect the new HomePod to be "revolutionary," but it will have a more competitive price, an updated touch control panel on the top, and the S8 chip from the latest Apple Watch models.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also said Apple has been working on an updated version of the HomePod that could come in the first quarter of 2023.

Gurman's latest comments came after he corroborated rumors that Apple is set to announce two new products on Tuesday. Recent rumors combined with clues found in a Canadian regulatory database suggest Apple could unveil next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, but otherwise nothing has been confirmed.