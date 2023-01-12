Deals: Apple's M1 Max 16-Inch MacBook Pro Drops to New All-Time Low Price of $2,999.99 ($499 Off)

Earlier this week we shared deals on nearly every model of Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro, with the exception of the 10-Core M1 Max, 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro. Today, Amazon has introduced a new all-time low price on this model.

You can get the M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,999.99, down from $3,499.00. At $499 off, this is the best price we've ever tracked on this high-end model of the 2021 MacBook Pro, and only Amazon is offering this deal in Silver.

