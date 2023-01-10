Deals: Get $399 Off Nearly Every 2021 MacBook Pro on Amazon, Available From $1,599.99

Amazon today has a few of Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models at up to $399 off. All of these notebooks are in stock and sold by Amazon, with delivery dates as soon as Tuesday, January 17 for most models.

Starting with the 14-inch MacBook Pro (8-Core M1 Pro, 512GB), this model is on sale for $1,599.99, down from $1,999.00. This is a match of the best price we've ever tracked on this version of the 2021 MacBook Pro, and right now it's only available in Space Gray.

Next is the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) for $2,199.00, down from $2,499.00. Amazon only has this sale available in Space Gray, and in comparison to previous deals this one is a solid second-best price.

Moving to the 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 512GB), you can get this model for $2,099.99 in Space Gray, down from $2,499.00. This is another second-best price on the 2021 MacBook Pro.

Lastly, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB) is available for $2,299.99, down from $2,699.00. This is the only notebook that's currently available in both Space Gray and Silver today on Amazon.

