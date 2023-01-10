Hands-On With the New Thunderbolt 4 Brydge ProDock for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Brydge in December introduced a new ProDock Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station that's designed for Apple's latest MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. We picked one up and thought we'd check it out to see if it's worth the $400 asking price.

The ProDock is designed as a vertical dock, meaning it takes up a limited amount of space on a desktop. A MacBook is designed to slot into the dock, functioning in clamshell mode with external displays.

The dock includes an upstream Thunderbolt 4 plug that provides 40Gb/s transfer speeds and 90W power delivery for keeping even Apple's largest MacBook Pro charged up, plus it includes 3x downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-C port, three USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm audio jack, an SD card reader, and a built-in Qi-based wireless charger with included magnets for charging an iPhone at up to 7.5W. It is powered by a 135W power supply that uses DC-in.

Brydge designed the ProDock to be used with the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and the 2022 MacBook Air, and it is able to fit any of these machines. Along with a large variety of ports to support anything you might need to connect, the ProDock also offers instant grab and go connectivity so you can slot your MacBook in the dock to get your desktop up and running, and then pull it out when you need a mobile work experience.

At $399, the dock is definitely not cheap, and that's our biggest complaint with it. There are other docks on the market that are more affordable, but the Brydge does have an edge with the design and the number of available ports. What do you think of this dock? Let us know in the comments.