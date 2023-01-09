Apple Shares Ad Highlighting iPhone 14 Action Mode

Apple today shared a new iPhone 14 ad promoting Action Mode, a camera feature that was added to the latest devices. Action Mode provides additional stabilization when capturing video while moving, making it ideal for shots that would otherwise not be possible on a smartphone without specialized equipment.

In the ad spot, a mother uses Action Mode to film her son in a race, running alongside him to capture the action. Apple has said that Action Mode is meant to replicate the stable video that you can typically only get when using a gimbal.

This is the second Action Mode-specific ad that Apple has shared, first introducing a two minute Action Mode spot back in November. Action Mode is not enabled by default, but can be activated through the Action Mode icon when in video mode. Action Mode is limited to the ‌iPhone 14‌ models.