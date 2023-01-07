Safari Turns 20 Today: 'Fastest Web Browser Ever Created for the Mac'

by

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs introducing Safari on the Mac at the 2003 Macworld Expo in San Francisco. Apple advertised Safari as the "fastest web browser ever created for the Mac" at the time.

Safari Turns 20 Feature
Apple said the original version of Safari loaded pages over three times faster compared to Microsoft's Internet Explorer on the Mac. Internet Explorer was the Mac's default browser between 1998 and the release of OS X Panther with Safari in October 2003, as part of a five-year agreement between Apple and Microsoft.

"Safari is the fastest browser on the Mac, and we predict that many will feel it is the best browser ever created," said Jobs, in a January 2003 press release. "We are bringing innovation back into this category with the first all new browser created in many years."

A public beta of Safari was made available for OS X Jaguar in January 2003, with key features including the WebKit rendering engine for faster browsing speeds, Google search capabilities integrated directly into the toolbar, improved bookmark management, optional pop-up ad blocking, a simpler file download process, and more.

A mobile version of Safari was released for the iPhone in 2007 and for the iPad in 2010. The browser continues to use WebKit across all of Apple's platforms.

Safari was eventually overshadowed by Google's Chrome, which was released in 2008 and is now the world's most popular web browser across all PCs and Macs. Nevertheless, Apple says Safari remains the world's fastest desktop browser and is 50% faster on average at loading frequently visited websites than Chrome on the Mac.

Tag: Safari

Top Rated Comments

NightFox Avatar
NightFox
19 minutes ago at 02:11 am
Personally, it's only in the last couple of months that I've finally got Internet access fast enough that the speed of the browser is actually of any relevance.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

aapl logo banner

Apple Just Broke a Tradition It Held for 21 Years

Thursday January 5, 2023 2:46 am PST by
Apple broke a tradition it maintained for 21 years last week, releasing no new Macs in the fourth quarter of the year for the first time since 2000, as previously anticipated devices like the next-generation MacBook Pro and Mac Pro models have apparently been pushed out to this year. Historically, Apple launched at least one new Mac model every year in the fourth quarter that runs between...
Read Full Article
3nm apple silicon feature

Apple Likely to Be Only Major Device Maker With 3nm Chips in 2023 as Qualcomm Reportedly 'Caught In a Dilemma'

Tuesday January 3, 2023 9:37 pm PST by
Apple could be one of the only major device makers in 2023 to adopt the newer and more advanced 3nm process technology, as Qualcomm and MediaTek are unclear on whether the newer process is worth it. According to a report by DigiTimes, Qualcomm and MediaTek, two of the largest chip makers, remain unsure on whether they want to follow in Apple's footsteps and start producing 3nm chips in 2023. ...
Read Full Article58 comments
apple android rcs ad

Google Urges Apple Not to 'Drop the Ball' on Fixing Messaging in New Billboard Pushing RCS

Wednesday January 4, 2023 4:28 pm PST by
Google is continuing on with its #GetTheMessage campaign attempting to convince Apple to adopt the RCS messaging protocol, this time taking out a large New Year's-themed ad at Harmon Corner in Las Vegas. The digital billboard urges Apple not to "drop the ball" on fixing its "pixelated photos and videos."Hey Apple, it's Android the ball may have dropped on 2022, but you don't have to drop...
Read Full Article382 comments
iphone green snowflakes

iPhone New Year's Deals Include Up to $1,000 Off iPhone 14 Pro and Free AirPods Pro 2 With iPhone Purchase

Wednesday January 4, 2023 9:03 am PST by
Today we're tracking the best New Year's deals on Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models from carriers including AT&T, Visible, and Verizon. This also covers a few side offers from these companies, like free AirPods Pro 2 at Visible when purchasing a brand new iPhone 14. Visible Starting with Verizon-owned Visible, you can save $15/month for your entire first year of service with the...
Read Full Article36 comments
m1 pro chip

AMD Claims New Laptop Chip Is 30% Faster Than M1 Pro, Promises Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life

Thursday January 5, 2023 1:45 am PST by
At CES this week, AMD announced a suite of new chips for notebooks and desktop computers, with one notable announcement being the company's new AMD Ryzen 7040 series of processors for ultrathin notebooks that will compete with Apple's M1 Pro and M2 chips. The AMD Ryzen 7040 series of chips are "ultrathin" processors based on the 4nm process, and the highest-end chip part of the family is the ...
Read Full Article223 comments
iPhone 15 General Mock Feature

5 Features You Can Expect on Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

Tuesday January 3, 2023 1:16 pm PST by
With the iPhone 15, which we expect to be announced in September, Apple is seemingly looking to bridge the gap between the standard models of its iPhone series and higher-end models, according to recent rumors. "Seriously concerned" about how certain models of the iPhone 14 lineup are doing, Apple is reportedly looking to reevaluate how it treats the lower-end and higher-end models of this...
Read Full Article103 comments
iphone 14 pro ios 16 battery drain2

Test Shows How Much Battery Drain Your Wallpaper Causes on the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display

Thursday January 5, 2023 7:33 am PST by
With the introduction of an always-on display in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, many users have wondered how much impact the feature has on battery life. A new video takes a careful look at just how much battery drain there is with the always-on display and whether turning off the wallpaper reduces that drain. At launch, users were unable to customize different aspects of the...
Read Full Article146 comments
apple ar headset concept 1

Apple's AR/VR Headset Said to Feature Digital Crown, Waist-Mounted Battery Pack, and More

Tuesday January 3, 2023 6:19 am PST by
Apple's mixed-reality headset will feature a physical dial for switching to a view of the real-world, a waist-mounted battery pack, small motors to automatically adjust its lenses, and much more, according to The Information. Concept render based on purported leaked information by Ian Zelbo The paywalled report purports to reveal a broad range of previously unheard-of specific features for...
Read Full Article361 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side Perspective Feature Purple

iPhone 15 Pro Models Rumored to Feature Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, Increased RAM, and More

Monday January 2, 2023 6:52 pm PST by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have several new features, including a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, and increased RAM, according to tech analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note today for Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu outlined his expectations for the iPhone 15 lineup, which he said will include a...
Read Full Article119 comments