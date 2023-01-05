CES 2023: OWC's New Thunderbolt 4 Dock for Mac Features Built-In Power Supply

OWC today announced the Thunderbolt Go Dock, which it claims is the world's first full-featured Thunderbolt dock with a built-in power supply. With support for Thunderbolt 4, the dock is suitable for use with the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.



Thunderbolt docks typically have a separate power supply, while bus-powered docks that are powered by a Mac or other device they are connected to usually have fewer ports. OWC's new dock aims to solve this problem by offering both a built-in power supply and a plentiful 11 ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port (2.5 Gbps), an SD card reader, and an audio jack. The dock connects directly to a power outlet with a cord, with no external brick.

The dock is capable of providing up to 90W of pass-through charging to a connected MacBook Pro and is compatible with a wide range of other Apple devices with Thunderbolt or USB-C ports, including the MacBook Air, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more. The dock can also be used with Chromebooks and other Windows PCs.

Priced at $399, the Thunderbolt Go dock will be available to pre-order starting today on OWC's website and will begin shipping in April, according to OWC.