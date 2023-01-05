CES 2023: Aqara Announces Video Doorbell G4 With HomeKit Secure Video and Smart Lock U100 With Apple Home Key Support

Smart home accessory maker Aqara today announced several new devices with support for features like HomeKit Secure Video and Home Key in Apple Wallet.



The Video Doorbell G4 is compatible with ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ and local streaming to Amazon and Google smart displays, and will work with Matter after the specification is officially ready for cameras. The doorbell features local AI facial recognition, which can trigger specific automations, and optional local storage via a microSD card slot. It can be battery-powered or wired for continuous power.

The Smart Lock U100 is Aqara's first deadbolt lock and supports HomeKit and the Home Key feature in the Apple Wallet app on iPhones and Apple Watches. Other than Home Key, users can also authenticate using the built-in fingerprint scanner, a numerical password, the Aqara app, and NFC cards, as well as a mechanical key. It uses the Zigbee protocol and supports Matter.

Alongside the Video Doorbell G4 and Smart Lock U100, the company also today announced the Presence Sensor FP2 and the LED Strip T1 with ‌HomeKit‌ and Matter support.