Get Your Last-Minute Holiday Orders in Before Apple's Online Shopping Deadline Today

With the holidays just around the corner, you may be doing some last-minute shopping, possibly hoping you may be able to order an Apple gadget for a friend or loved one in time for Christmas.



To make Christmas shopping a little easier every year, Apple lists on its website what date you’ll need to order specific products by if you want to receive them before Christmas. Today, December 21, is the deadline for the vast majority of products, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, all Apple Watch models, all iPad models, all Macs, AirPods, HomePod mini, and the latest Apple TV.

Don't lose hope, though! While you may be pushing it if you want certain products delivered in time, you may still be able to find your desired gadget at your local Apple Store and available for pick-up or through a 2-hour delivery courier service. Check your local store's availability on Apple's online store.

Alternatively, you may also be able to find certain Apple products in Apple's refurbished store. Refurbished products from Apple are products that have been used and have been inspected and meet Apple's standards. Refurbished products come at a lower price than brand-new products, offering a nice way to save a bit of cash. Several products are available in the refurbished store, including the new M2 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 7, and older iPhone models, like the ‌iPhone‌ 11 and iPhone 12.