Get Your Last-Minute Holiday Orders in Before Apple's Online Shopping Deadline Today

With the holidays just around the corner, you may be doing some last-minute shopping, possibly hoping you may be able to order an Apple gadget for a friend or loved one in time for Christmas.
To make Christmas shopping a little easier every year, Apple lists on its website what date you’ll need to order specific products by if you want to receive them before Christmas. Today, December 21, is the deadline for the vast majority of products, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, all Apple Watch models, all iPad models, all Macs, AirPods, HomePod mini, and the latest Apple TV.
Don't lose hope, though! While you may be pushing it if you want certain products delivered in time, you may still be able to find your desired gadget at your local Apple Store and available for pick-up or through a 2-hour delivery courier service. Check your local store's availability on Apple's online store.
Alternatively, you may also be able to find certain Apple products in Apple's refurbished store. Refurbished products from Apple are products that have been used and have been inspected and meet Apple's standards. Refurbished products come at a lower price than brand-new products, offering a nice way to save a bit of cash. Several products are available in the refurbished store, including the new M2MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 7, and older iPhone models, like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.
Apple continues to roll out a feature that allows residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age.
The feature has only launched in Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland so far, but Apple shared a list of additional U.S. states committed...
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone.
Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
Apple continues to test an all-new Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra chip, but the company has likely abandoned plans to release a higher-end configuration with a so-called "M2 Extreme" chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In the latest edition of his newsletter today, Gurman said the Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra chip will be available...
Apple plans to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options "early next year," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The laptops were originally expected to launch this year, but reportedly faced delays internally.
No major changes are expected for the next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models beyond the upgraded chip options and possibly faster...
Apple has released two firmware updates for its AirTag item trackers since November, but at the time the company didn't provide any information on what was changed. Earlier this week, Apple finally updated a support document explaining what's new.
According to Apple, firmware update 2.0.24 allows AirTag owners to use Precision Finding to help locate an unknown AirTag with their iPhone....
Apple is working on an online search engine to rival Google amid wider improvements to Spotlight search, according to a recent report from The Information.
The report explains that Apple's work on search technology is facing setbacks amid a loss of talent to Google. In 2018, Apple sought to bolster development of its own web search engine by buying machine learning startup Laserlike, which...
Apple launched the controversial "trashcan" Mac Pro nine years ago today, introducing one of its most criticized designs that persisted through a period of widespread discontentment with the Mac lineup.
The redesign took the Mac Pro in an entirely new direction, spearheaded by a polished aluminum cylinder that became unofficially dubbed the "trashcan." All of the Mac Pro's components were...
2022 was a big year for Apple, with many all-new products introduced, including the Mac Studio, Studio Display, Apple Watch Ultra, and more. On the other hand, Apple also discontinued some of its longtime devices, such as the iPod touch.
As the year comes to an end, we've recapped four products discontinued by Apple in 2022.
27-inch iMac
Following the introduction of the Mac Studio and...
