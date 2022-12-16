MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 14 Plus and 100W Multiport USB-C Charger From Lululook

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 256GB iPhone 14 Plus and a 100W Multiport USB-C charger that can charge an iPhone alongside other devices at the same time.

lululook power adapter and cable
Lululook has a whole selection of different power adapters for charging Apple devices, but the 100W USB-C charger is the company's most popular. It features three USB-C ports and a USB-A port, with a 100W maximum.

lululook charge 4 devices
There are two USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 ports that support 100W charging and one USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 port that supports up to 20W, plus an 18W USB-A port in case you have USB-A accessories that you need to charge up. With gallium nitride technology, the Multiport Charger from Lululook is 33 percent smaller than the 96W charger designed for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

lululook 100w power adapter
Lululook says that the charger has been designed with 95 percent power efficiency, and it has industry-leading overcurrent, overvoltage, overtemperature, and short circuit protection. It is also equipped with UK/EU converters so you can use it in many countries around the world.

lululook power adapter travel
With a 100W maximum, the USB-C Multiport charger can charge one of Apple's 16-inch MacBooks at full USB-C speed, and it can charge a Mac and an ‌iPhone‌/iPad at the same time with the 100W distributed across devices. It also works with other USB-C devices like the Nintendo Switch, battery packs, Android smartphones, and more.

lululook charger size
With two ports in use, you can get up to 65W for one device and 30W for another, and with three ports, you can get up to 45W from one port, 30W from the second, and 20W from the third. With all four ports engaged, the split is as follows: 45W, 30W, 7.5W, and 7.5W.

lululook adapter charging distribution
Lululook sells the 100W USB-C Multiport charger for $56, but there is a $6 coupon right now that drops the price to $50. Chargers can be good, practical holiday gifts, and it does arrive before Christmas with Prime delivery from Amazon. If you don't need four ports, Lululook also sells a more affordable 65W USB-C power adapter with two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. It's priced at $35, with a $5 off coupon.

We have one 256GB ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus and a 100W USB-C Multiport power adapter for one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win our giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Lululook Giveaway
The contest will run from today (December 16) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on December 23. The winner will be chosen randomly on December 23 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tag: Giveaway

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 With Freeform, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection and More

Tuesday December 13, 2022 10:00 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 16.2, the second major update to the iOS 16 operating system that came out in September. iOS 16.2 comes more than a month after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for Live Activities, Matter, iCloud Shared Photo Library, and more. The ‌iOS 16‌.2 update Apple's can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
Read Full Article138 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.2 Is Here: How to Use All the New Features

Wednesday December 14, 2022 2:00 am PST by
Apple has officially released iOS 16.2, the second major update to the iOS 16 operating system, which introduces a number of new features, functions, and customizations for iPhones, including a karaoke-style mode for Apple Music, end-to-end encryption for iCloud backups, new options for Live Activities, and more. This article summarizes what's new and provides links to how-to articles that...
Read Full Article32 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 Released for iPhone With These 12 New Features

Thursday December 8, 2022 7:05 am PST by
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone. Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
Read Full Article105 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature

iPhone Features We're Still Waiting For Following iOS 16.2's Release

Wednesday December 14, 2022 6:05 am PST by
Apple released iOS 16.2 this week with many new features, including the digital whiteboard app Freeform, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection for U.S. users, and more. Attention now turns to iOS 16.3, which should enter beta testing this week. Below, we've recapped five upcoming iPhone features that Apple has previously announced but yet to launch, such as an Apple Pay Later financing...
Read Full Article41 comments
AitTag New Firmware

Apple Releases AirTags Firmware Update

Monday December 12, 2022 11:27 am PST by
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for its AirTag item trackers, with the firmware featuring an updated build number of 2A36, up from the 2A24e firmware that Apple started releasing in November. Note that when you install the update, you will see a 2.0.36 version number. There is no word yet on what's included in the update, but Apple may provide a support document with...
Read Full Article109 comments
Ventura Macs Feature Blue

Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.1 With Freeform, Advanced Data Protection, Find My Improvements and More

Tuesday December 13, 2022 10:04 am PST by
Apple today released macOS 13.1 Ventura, the newest version of the operating system that runs on Macs. macOS Ventura 13.1 comes more than a month after the launch of macOS 13 Ventura. The ‌macOS Ventura‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple has also released macOS Big Sur 11.72 and macOS Monterey 12.6.2 for Mac ...
Read Full Article143 comments
homepod mini color bars

Apple Releases New HomePod 16.2 Software

Tuesday December 13, 2022 9:57 am PST by
Alongside iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1, Apple today released new software created for the HomePod and HomePod mini. According to Apple's release notes, HomePod software version 16.2 adds performance and stability improvements, with no additional information. It's worth noting that alongside the new iOS and macOS updates, the HomePod software adds a...
Read Full Article44 comments
anker snow

Deals: Anker's New Gold Box Sale on Amazon Has Up to 50% Off Charging Accessories

Monday December 12, 2022 8:27 am PST by
Anker is back today with a new Gold Box deal on Amazon, offering up to 50 percent off a collection of its most popular charging accessories. In total these deals include savings on wireless chargers, USB-C wall chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible chargers, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we...
Read Full Article25 comments