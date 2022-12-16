MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 14 Plus and 100W Multiport USB-C Charger From Lululook

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 256GB iPhone 14 Plus and a 100W Multiport USB-C charger that can charge an iPhone alongside other devices at the same time.



Lululook has a whole selection of different power adapters for charging Apple devices, but the 100W USB-C charger is the company's most popular. It features three USB-C ports and a USB-A port, with a 100W maximum.



There are two USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 ports that support 100W charging and one USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 port that supports up to 20W, plus an 18W USB-A port in case you have USB-A accessories that you need to charge up. With gallium nitride technology, the Multiport Charger from Lululook is 33 percent smaller than the 96W charger designed for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.



Lululook says that the charger has been designed with 95 percent power efficiency, and it has industry-leading overcurrent, overvoltage, overtemperature, and short circuit protection. It is also equipped with UK/EU converters so you can use it in many countries around the world.



With a 100W maximum, the USB-C Multiport charger can charge one of Apple's 16-inch MacBooks at full USB-C speed, and it can charge a Mac and an ‌iPhone‌/iPad at the same time with the 100W distributed across devices. It also works with other USB-C devices like the Nintendo Switch, battery packs, Android smartphones, and more.



With two ports in use, you can get up to 65W for one device and 30W for another, and with three ports, you can get up to 45W from one port, 30W from the second, and 20W from the third. With all four ports engaged, the split is as follows: 45W, 30W, 7.5W, and 7.5W.



Lululook sells the 100W USB-C Multiport charger for $56, but there is a $6 coupon right now that drops the price to $50. Chargers can be good, practical holiday gifts, and it does arrive before Christmas with Prime delivery from Amazon. If you don't need four ports, Lululook also sells a more affordable 65W USB-C power adapter with two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. It's priced at $35, with a $5 off coupon.

We have one 256GB ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus and a 100W USB-C Multiport power adapter for one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win our giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (December 16) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on December 23. The winner will be chosen randomly on December 23 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.