Native Union Launches 'Impossible' Dual USB-C and Lightning Charging Cable

Accessory company Native Union today announced the launch of the Belt Cable Duo, a dual-headed charging cable that offers both Lightning and USB-C charging ports, so it can be used with all of your devices.



These types of cables are not uncommon, but charging options that include both Lightning and USB-C chargers are generally USB-A cables, rather than USB-C. The Belt Cable Duo has an MFi-certified Lightning charging connector, a USB-C charging connector, and a USB-C connector to plug into a power adapter rather than a USB-A connector. Native Union says this is an "impossible" cable design that was not previously available until the launch of the Belt Cable Duo.

Though the cable has two heads, it is meant for charging a single device, so it is not a dual charging cable. It can charge a USB-C device or a Lightning device, and the cable can be used to provide up to 60W, so it can be used to fast charge the iPhone and iPad with an appropriate charger.

The cable has a braided design for durability, and a leather strap for winding it up when it is not in use. Available in black/white, black, and a gold shade, the cable is priced at $50 and it can be ordered from the Native Union website.