Deals: Apple's MagSafe Charger Makes a Great Last-Minute Holiday Gift at $29.99
Deals on Apple's line of MagSafe accessories have come and gone throughout the holiday season, and one of the last remaining solid deals before Christmas is on the regular MagSafe Charger. Amazon has this accessory for $29.99, down from $39.00, which is a solid second-best price.
Getting Apple's products shipped and delivered in time for Christmas is getting harder as we near the 25th, and the MagSafe Charger is one of the last Apple accessories on Amazon with a delivery date before Christmas and a solid discount.
The MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Duo Charger also have delivery dates before Christmas, but neither have particularly steep discounts on Amazon as of writing. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Terrible product. Terrible design.
Just like Apple's rubbish lightning cables, this useless product will also fray and fail where the rubber cable joins the pick