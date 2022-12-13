Apple Releases watchOS 9.2 With Outdoor Workout Improvements, Crash Detection Optimizations, Noise App Tweaks and More
Apple today released watchOS 9.2, the second major update to the watchOS 9 operating system that Apple launched in September. watchOS 9.2 comes more than a month after the debut of watchOS 9.1, an update that added battery life improvements.
watchOS 9.2 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the iPhone.
watchOS 9.2 includes Race Route, a feature that is designed to let outdoor runners, cyclists, and wheelchair users to compete against their previous performances, plus for outdoor run workouts, it can detect when you arrive at a running track.
There's a new custom kickboxing algorithm, the Noise app now lets you know when sound levels are reduced with AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, and there are optimizations for Crash Detection along with a few bug fixes. Apple's full notes for the update are below:
watchOS 9.2 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:
- Outdoor Run workout now automatically detects when you arrive at a running track and provides track specific metrics
- Race Route lets you compete against your previous performance in Outdoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, and Outdoor Wheelchair Workouts
- New custom Kickboxing algorithm in the Workout app for more accurate metrics
- Noise app displays when environmental sound levels are reduced while wearing AirPods Pro (1st generation) and AirPods Max with active noise cancellation
- Family Setup users can be invited to the Home app to control HomePod speakers and smart home accessories, and unlock doors with home keys in Wallet
- Accessibility support to visualize when Siren is in use on Apple Watch Ultra
- Improved response time and accuracy of hand gesture controls for AssistiveTouch and Quick Actions
- Crash Detection optimizations on Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)
- Fix for bug that causes display of incorrect watch time immediately after dismissing an alarm in Sleep Focus
- Fix for bug causing interruptions to mindfulness sessions
Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas, for more information visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
watchOS 9.2 will require iOS 16.2 to install on an Apple Watch, and it is compatible with all Apple Watch models able to run watchOS 9.
