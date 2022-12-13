Apple Releases New HomePod 16.2 Software
Alongside iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1, Apple today released new software created for the HomePod and HomePod mini.
According to Apple's release notes, HomePod software version 16.2 adds performance and stability improvements, with no additional information. It's worth noting that alongside the new iOS and macOS updates, the HomePod software adds a new Home app architecture.
HomePod software is installed automatically on the HomePod unless the feature is disabled, but the HomePod can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod update how to.
Top Rated Comments
When I first started using HomePod it was actually pretty good for timers and intercom. For the last 6 months or so, it has been getting worse and worse.
"Hey Siri, intercom everyone come down for dinner." - beep beep beep
Repeat - "Sorry, I don't know how to turn off the lights."
Repeat with angry tone - "I found some web results and can send them to your phone."
Repeat with angrier tone - "Nothing is currently playing."
Repeat with even angrier tone - "Volume set to 40%."
Repeat with even angrier tone - Sent sound effect
Kids show up wondering if they are in trouble.
You'd think over time it would get better if anything since it would learn our voices (that have been setup in Siri on our phones). Yet it struggles with the most basic requests. I wish I was joking about how bad she is, but that has been my family's experience.