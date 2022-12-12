Sonos Trueplay Now Works With iPhone 14 Models

Sonos today updated the Trueplay feature available for the Sonos app, allowing Trueplay to work with iPhone 14 models. Trueplay uses the iPhone to take a scan of the room where a Sonos product is located, measuring how sound reflects off of walls, furnishings, and surfaces in the area.



Trueplay is designed to use that information to fine tune a Sonos speaker or device to optimize the sound output. A three minute process, Trueplay can be done through the Settings tab of the Sonos app on iOS devices.

Since the launch of the ‌iPhone 14‌ models, Trueplay has not been available, which means ‌iPhone 14‌ users with Sonos speakers and no other ‌iPhone‌ have not been able to use the tuning feature. Sonos implemented over-the-air support as of today, so Trueplay is able to work with the ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.

All Sonos products support Trueplay with the exception of the Port, Connect, and Roam SL.

(Thanks, Steve!)