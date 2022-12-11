Twitter to Increase Tweet Character Limit to 4,000, Elon Musk Says

Twitter will eventually increase its character limit from the current 280 to 4,000, the company's new CEO, Elon Musk, has confirmed on Twitter.
In reply to a question whether rumored plans for Twitter to increase the character limit to 4,000 were true, Musk responded "Yes," without providing additional information. Twitter originally had a character limit of 140 before it was increased to 280 in 2017.
The exact details of the increase in character limit are not yet known, but previous reports and tweets by Musk suggested Twitter may make it easier for users to break up long chains of texts into multiple tweets part of a thread. It seems that an increase to 4,000 characters would eliminate that idea, and users could simply post longer blocks of text in single posts.
iOS 16.2 is expected to be released next week following nearly two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update now has over a dozen new features for the iPhone.
Below, we've recapped many of the new features coming with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets, the...
Apple yesterday announced that end-to-end encryption is coming to even more sensitive types of iCloud data, including device backups, messages, photos, and more, meeting the longstanding demand of both users and privacy groups who have rallied for the company to take the significant step forward in user privacy.
iCloud end-to-end encryption, or what Apple calls "Advanced Data Protection,"...
Due to production issues at Apple supplier factories in China, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are backordered and basically out of stock at every store. If you were planning to gift or receive an iPhone 14 Pro model for the holidays and didn't already get one, you're basically out of luck because they're gone until late December.
With the iOS 16.2 release candidate that came out today, Apple added the new Apple Music Sing feature that was announced earlier this week. We thought we'd check out the new karaoke feature to see how it works.
Apple Music Sing is available on modern iPhones and iPads, as well as the newest Apple TV 4K. It's built in to the Apple...
Samsung today began a new winter deals event, offering sales on TVs, tablets, monitors, memory, audio accessories, and more. The "Discover Samsung" event is set to run through December 15 and introduce new deals of the day every day of the sale.
Apple plans to publicly release iOS 16.2 for the iPhone in mid-December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The update remains in beta testing for now, with at least eight new features and changes already uncovered so far.
iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the ability to hide...
Starting with iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS 13.1, all of which are expected to be released next week, users have the option to enable a new Advanced Data Protection feature that expands end-to-end encryption to many additional areas of iCloud, including Messages backups, Photos, Notes, Reminders, Voice Memos, and more.
To protect users, Apple does not allow Advanced Data Protection to be...
Anker this week has introduced a new sale across its most popular accessories on Amazon, including savings on USB-C cables, wall chargers, portable batteries, wireless chargers, and more.
Many of these sales...
Last month, Geekbench scores for an unannounced Mac running the upcoming M2 Max chip surfaced online, showing only minor performance increases compared to the M1 Max. Now, another set of scores claiming to be for the M2 Max chip has surfaced online, showing a larger jump in performance. In the Geekbench scores last week, the M2 Max chip scored 1,853 in single-core and 13,855 in multi-core,...
