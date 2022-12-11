Twitter to Increase Tweet Character Limit to 4,000, Elon Musk Says

by

Twitter will eventually increase its character limit from the current 280 to 4,000, the company's new CEO, Elon Musk, has confirmed on Twitter.

twitter elon musk
In reply to a question whether rumored plans for Twitter to increase the character limit to 4,000 were true, Musk responded "Yes," without providing additional information. Twitter originally had a character limit of 140 before it was increased to 280 in 2017.

The exact details of the increase in character limit are not yet known, but previous reports and tweets by Musk suggested Twitter may make it easier for users to break up long chains of texts into multiple tweets part of a thread. It seems that an increase to 4,000 characters would eliminate that idea, and users could simply post longer blocks of text in single posts.

Twitter announced over the weekend that it plans to relaunch its Twitter Blue subscription service on Monday, which will offer users a verified blue checkmark and other perks such as the ability to edit tweets and upload higher-resolution 1080p videos. Twitter Blue will relaunch with a higher price of $11/month for iPhone users after Musk criticized Apple's 30% commission taken from in-app purchases.

Not sure how this is Mac or even Apple rumor at all
Yes, this will help the ranters. And would be easy to ignore.
So, no longer tweets then. Just boring long essays with just more hate crime disguised…
Not sure how this is Mac or even Apple rumor at all
We often cover things related to apps/services outside of just Apple-related things, and Twitter is notable for iPhone users. Feedback is taken though!
A boomer's boon.
