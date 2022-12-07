'iPhone 14' Was the 8th Most Searched-For Term on Google in 2022

"iPhone 14" was the eighth most searched term around the world on Google in 2022, beaten by other terms such as Wordle, the World Cup, Ukraine, and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.



The revelation was made in Google's annual release of its "Year in Search," showing the most searched-for term in different categories, including news, people, movies, and more. "‌iPhone 14‌" was ranked on the list of top 10 for general searches, and according to Google Trends, searches for the term logically spiked in September when the new ‌iPhone 14‌ and iPhone 14 Pro series were announced.



In more specific terms, "Dynamic Island" was one of the most searched follow-up terms for "‌iPhone 14‌," despite being only available on the higher-end ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌. Other high-ranking related searches included Deep Purple, "‌iPhone 14‌ pre-order," and "‌iPhone 14‌ price."