Apple Shares Most Popular Podcasts of 2022

Apple today revealed the top podcast episodes, shows, channels, and subscriptions that listeners engaged with in the Podcasts app throughout 2022. Crime Junkie, The Daily, and Dateline NBC were the top three overall podcasts of 2022, and among new shows, The Deck, Fly on the Wall, and The Thing About Helen and Olga topped the charts.



Shows with the most subscribers include Morbid, SmartLess, and American Scandal, with Apple also providing breakdowns by free and paid channels. Full lists are below.

Audiochuck, which produces Crime Junkie and The Deck, was the most popular podcaster in the United States, and The New York Times had the most Top Shows of 2022 with The Daily, This American Life, and Serial. Speaking of Serial, "Adnan Is Out" was the top shared podcast episode of the year.

Apple's year-end charts are available to listeners in almost 100 countries and regions, so they're worth checking out if you're looking for something new to listen to.

Apple last week named "Slow Burn" by Slate as the first ever Apple Podcasts Award winner, and since then, the show has become the number one history podcast, hitting the top charts across all categories in over 100 countries.