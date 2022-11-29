Apple Announces Winner of First-Ever Apple Podcasts Award

Apple today announced that Slate's narrative podcast series "Slow Burn" has won the first-ever Apple Podcasts Award for Show of the Year.



Apple says the podcast won the award in recognition of its latest season "Roe v. Wade," in which Slate executive editor Susan Matthews explored the events leading up to the landmark Supreme Court decision in 1973. The four-part miniseries was released throughout June and is being awarded for "outstanding quality, innovation, and impact."

The new award is made from 100% recycled aluminum and has the Apple Podcasts app icon on the front and the award winner printed on the back. It looks very similar to the App Store Award that has been awarded since 2020. Apple says the award represents the company's "decades-long commitment to supporting creators as they share their voices with the world and helping listeners to discover the best podcasts."



"Apple Podcasts is where users discover new shows, enjoy their favorites, unlock premium listening experiences, and support the creators who make them possible," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "Podcasting plays an important role in our lives — helping us stay informed, keep entertained, and get inspired — and we're pleased to honor the Slate team with this recognition."

Starting today, users can explore six new "Slow Burn Extras" episodes available for free exclusively on Apple Podcasts.