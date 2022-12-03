Top Stories: M2 Max Benchmark Leak, iPhone 15 Camera Rumor, and More

by

With Black Friday and Cyber Week shopping events winding down and the calendar flipping over to December, our attention is starting to turn to 2023 and all of the Apple news we're expecting to see.

top stories 3dec2022
This week saw an alleged benchmark leak for an "M2 Max" chip expected to make an appearance in upcoming Macs like the MacBook Pro early next year, as well as fresh rumors about the iPhone 15 coming later in the year.

Other news included Apple's annual App Store Awards, the high-profile launch of the Oceanic+ diving app for Apple Watch Ultra, and our look at some of the other things in Apple's pipeline that we're hoping to see in the fairly near future, so read on for all of the details on these stories and more!

'M2 Max' Performance Revealed in Leaked Benchmark

Alleged benchmark results for Apple's as-yet-unannounced M2 Max chip surfaced on Geekbench this week, offering a first look at the chip's potential performance gains and specs.

14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1
The benchmark is likely for a future MacBook Pro. If accurate, the listing indicates the M2 Max chip will have a 12-core CPU option and can be configured with 96GB of RAM, whereas the M1 Max chip has a 10-core CPU and is available with up to 64GB RAM.

Given that Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company's product lineup is "set" for this holiday season, the first Macs with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are expected to be announced in 2023.

iPhone 15 Said to Feature 'State-of-the-Art' Camera Sensor

Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 models will be equipped with Sony's newest "state-of-the-art" image sensor, according to a report this week from Japanese publication Nikkei Asia.

iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side Perspective Feature Purple
The report said the sensor can "capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings," which should result in improved Night mode photos and other benefits for iPhone 15 cameras.

Man Robbed After Buying 300 iPhones at Apple Fifth Avenue

An unnamed 27-year-old man who purchased 300 iPhones from Apple Fifth Avenue this week was robbed shortly after leaving the store, according to New York radio station 1010 WINS.

applefifthavenue
The man was reportedly carrying 300 iPhone 13 devices in three bags and walking to his car at 1:45 a.m. when another car pulled up next to him and demanded that he hand over the iPhones, leading to a fight in which one of the bags containing 125 iPhones worth $95,000 was taken.

Apple Announces 2022 App Store Award Winners

Apple this week announced its 2022 App Store Award winners, highlighting the 16 best apps and games selected by Apple's editorial team. Each winner will receive a physical App Store award that is modeled after the design of the ‌App Store‌ logo.

app store awards 2022
Apple also announced the winner of its first-ever Apple Podcasts Award and introduced a new highlight reel feature for the 2022 edition of Apple Music Replay.

Apple Announces Oceanic+ App Now Available for Apple Watch Ultra

Apple this week announced that the Oceanic+ app is now available for the Apple Watch Ultra. Designed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple, the app serves as a dive computer for recreational scuba diving at depths of up to 40 meters/130 feet.

Apple Watch Ultra Oceanic Plus hero Full Bleed Image
Apple already offers a basic Depth app on the Apple Watch Ultra. For experienced scuba divers looking for more advanced data, the Oceanic+ app is a useful tool.

Apple Still Has These 5 Things to Release Heading Into 2023

The calendar has turned to December and that means Apple has only one month left to fulfill its promises of releasing an Apple Music Classical app and expanding its self-service repair program to Europe before the end of 2022. Delays are always possible, of course, so the plans could be pushed back to 2023.

iOS 16
In any case, we have put together a list of five things that Apple still has to release over the next several months.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2 With Carrier Improvements and Crash Detection Optimizations

Wednesday November 30, 2022 10:09 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 16.1.2, another minor bug fix update that comes one week after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and three weeks after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, Matter, Live Activities, and more. The iOS 16.1.2 update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According...
Read Full Article129 comments
Emergency SOS via Satellite iPhone YT

Apple's iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Saves Stranded Man in Alaska

Thursday December 1, 2022 4:37 pm PST by
With the launch of iOS 16.1, Apple rolled out a Emergency SOS via Satellite, which is designed to allow iPhone 14 owners to contact emergency services using satellite connectivity when no cellular or WiFi connection is available. The feature was put to the test in Alaska today, when a man became stranded in a rural area. In the early hours of the morning on December 1, Alaska State Troopers ...
Read Full Article196 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 for iPhone Launching This Month With These 8 New Features

Thursday December 1, 2022 8:44 am PST by
Apple plans to publicly release iOS 16.2 for the iPhone in mid-December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The update remains in beta testing for now, with at least eight new features and changes already uncovered so far. iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the ability to hide...
Read Full Article
applefifthavenue

Man Robbed After Buying 300 iPhones From Apple Fifth Avenue

Tuesday November 29, 2022 11:54 am PST by
An unnamed 27-year-old man who purchased 300 iPhones from Apple Fifth Avenue on Monday morning was robbed shortly after leaving the store, according to 1010Wins Radio in New York. He was carrying 300 iPhone 13s in three bags and walking to his car at 1:45 a.m. when another car pulled up next to him. Two men jumped out and demanded that he hand over the bags. Not wanting to hand over 300...
Read Full Article376 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1

'M2 Max' Geekbench Scores Leak Online, Revealing Rumored Specs and Performance

Wednesday November 30, 2022 2:39 am PST by
Geekbench scores allegedly for the upcoming "M2 Max" chip have surfaced online, offering a closer look at the performance levels and specific details of the forthcoming Apple silicon processor. The Geekbench results, first spotted on Twitter, are for a Mac configuration of with the M2 Max chip, a 12-core CPU, and 96GB of memory. The Mac listed has an identifier "Mac14,6," which could be...
Read Full Article278 comments
iPad 10 Battery Pull Tabs

iPad 10 Teardown Reveals Why Device Isn't Compatible With Apple Pencil 2

Thursday December 1, 2022 10:48 am PST by
Do-it-yourself repair website iFixit today shared a video teardown of Apple's new 10th-generation iPad, providing a closer look inside the tablet and revealing why the device lacks support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. The teardown reveals the internal layout of the iPad, including its two-cell 7,606 mAh battery, logic board with the A14 Bionic chip, and more. As suspected, the...
Read Full Article71 comments
Apple Park View

Elon Musk Meets With Apple CEO Tim Cook Amid Claims of Twitter App Store Dispute [Updated]

Wednesday November 30, 2022 12:43 pm PST by
Twitter CEO Elon Musk today met with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, according to a tweet shared by Musk this afternoon. Musk thanked Cook for taking him around Apple's headquarters, with no mention of what the two might have discussed. The meeting comes just after Musk on Monday claimed that Apple has "mostly stopped" offering ads on Twitter, and that...
Read Full Article382 comments
eufy camera

Anker's Eufy Cameras Caught Uploading Content to the Cloud Without User Consent [Updated]

Tuesday November 29, 2022 1:01 pm PST by
Anker's popular Eufy-branded security cameras appear to be sending some data to the cloud, even when cloud storage is disabled and local only storage settings are turned on. The information comes from security consultant Paul Moore, who last week published a video outlining the issue. According to Moore, he purchased a Eufy Doorbell Dual, which was meant to be a device that stored video...
Read Full Article150 comments
app store awards 2021

Apple Announces 2022 App Store Award Winners, Highlighting Best Apps of the Year

Tuesday November 29, 2022 3:10 am PST by
Apple today announced its 2022 App Store Award winners, highlighting the 16 best apps and games selected by Apple's global App Store editorial team. The top apps were chosen by Apple for their quality, innovative technology, creative design, positive cultural impact, and ability to deliver "exceptional experiences." Apple CEO Tim Cook said: This year's App Store Award winners reimagined...
Read Full Article43 comments
iOS 16

Apple Still Has These 5 Things to Release Heading Into 2023

Thursday December 1, 2022 7:12 am PST by
The calendar has turned to December and that means Apple has only one month left to fulfill its promises of releasing an Apple Music Classical app and expanding its self-service repair program to Europe before the end of 2022. Delays are always possible, of course, so the plans could be pushed back to 2023. In any case, we have put together a list of five things that Apple still has to release...
Read Full Article54 comments