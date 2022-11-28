Apple Announces Oceanic+ App Launching Today for Apple Watch Ultra

by

Apple today announced that the Oceanic+ app will be available for the Apple Watch Ultra starting today. Designed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple, the app serves as a dive computer for recreational scuba diving at depths up to 40 meters/130 feet.

oceanic plus app
The Oceanic+ app will be available on the App Store and requires an Apple Watch Ultra running watchOS 9.1 or later paired with an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.1 or later. The app's basic plan is free and includes many common dive functions, including depth, time, and a log of most recent dives. For $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, users get access to decompression tracking, tissue loading, unlimited logbook capacity, and more.

Apple's announcement offers more details about the app:

The Oceanic+ app also offers complications that bring important information and tools to users at a glance, including no-fly time, surface time, quick access to the dive planner, dive settings, current elevation, maximum elevation allowed, and a quick access button back into the app. From planning the dive, to the first jump in, to their first step back on land, users can track and compare all of the details of their dives and share their experiences with fellow divers right from the app.

A more basic Depth app is also available on the Apple Watch Ultra for viewing your current depth, water temperature, and duration under water.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Ultra
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch Ultra (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Top Rated Comments

Minato1990 Avatar
Minato1990
14 minutes ago at 06:17 am
time to try this in my bathtub yeeeeeeee
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Puntoboy Avatar
Puntoboy
13 minutes ago at 06:17 am

No other dive computer on the planet requires a subscription. Good luck with that.
It doesn't require it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
9 minutes ago at 06:21 am

If your into scuba diving, $79 is almost nothing to enable a lot of new functionality with your watch

Of course, I could see some people with very tight finances complaining about this
But then again, it is unlikely people with very tight finances would buy an AW Ultra in the first place. If you can afford the watch, you likely can easily afford this service which enhances the experience.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dugbug Avatar
dugbug
12 minutes ago at 06:18 am
I remember the old days of using a PADI plastic card.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Red Oak Avatar
Red Oak
11 minutes ago at 06:20 am

No other dive computer on the planet requires a subscription. Good luck with that.
If your into scuba diving, $79 is almost nothing to enable a lot of new functionality with your watch

Of course, I could see some people with very tight finances complaining about this
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 14 pro hands snowflakes 1

Best Black Friday iPhone Deals Still Available

Wednesday November 23, 2022 1:55 pm PST by
Cellular carriers have always offered big savings on the newest iPhone models during the holidays, and Black Friday 2022 is no different. Even though Black Friday is officially over, we're still tracking notable offers on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. For even more savings, keep an eye on older models like the iPhone 13. Note: MacRumors is an...
Read Full Article12 comments
General Black Friday Deals 2022 Green

All the Apple Black Friday Deals You Can Still Get

Friday November 25, 2022 4:40 am PST by
Although Black Friday is now technically over, many Apple products are still seeing major discounts through the weekend as we head into Cyber Monday. In this article, you'll find every Apple device with a notable Black Friday sale that's still available. We'll be updating as prices change and new deals arrive, so be sure to keep an eye out if you don't see the sale you're looking for yet. Note:...
Read Full Article49 comments
ipad holiday bulbs

Best Black Friday iPad Deals Still Available

Thursday November 24, 2022 12:25 pm PST by
Black Friday deals have been in full swing for the better part of a month, and even with the shopping holiday officially over, we're still seeing solid discounts on Apple devices. We're highlighting the best sales for all of Apple's product lines, and in this article you'll find the best Black Friday sales on iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with ...
Read Full Article12 comments
airpods pro 2

Apple Engineer Addresses Lack of Lossless Support on New AirPods Pro

Friday November 25, 2022 2:58 am PST by
An Apple engineer has addressed the lack of lossless audio support in the second-generation AirPods Pro in a new interview. Current Bluetooth technology in the AirPods lineup means that Apple's audio products do not support Apple Music Lossless audio. Apple has previously hinted that it may develop its own codec and connectivity standard that builds on AirPlay and supports higher quality...
Read Full Article203 comments
mac imac snowflakes

Best Black Friday iMac and MacBook Deals Still Available

Thursday November 24, 2022 1:07 pm PST by
Our Black Friday coverage continues through the weekend with the best deals you can find on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iMac. As with all Black Friday deals, we aren't sure how long any of these will last, and prices are always fluctuating, so if you see something you want, be sure to buy it soon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and...
Read Full Article10 comments
maxresdefault

Nothing Phone 1 Displays AirPods Battery Level After Latest OS Update

Friday November 25, 2022 3:33 am PST by
Nothing Phone 1 users today began receiving the Nothing OS 1.1.7 update, which adds support for displaying the battery percentage of connected AirPods, amongst other improvements and bug fixes. If you own a Nothing Phone 1, you can check for the OTA update by going to Settings -> System -> System updates. Bear in mind that as support for displaying AirPods battery level is still an...
Read Full Article57 comments
apple watch gold ornaments

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals Still Available

Wednesday November 23, 2022 9:31 am PST by
We're tracking all of the best Apple product discounts for Black Friday as they continue through the weekend, and the Apple Watch always makes a great gift around the holiday season, so you're guaranteed to find solid discounts right now. In this article, you'll discover the best Black Friday sales on Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate...
Read Full Article8 comments