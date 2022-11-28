Apple Announces Oceanic+ App Launching Today for Apple Watch Ultra
Apple today announced that the Oceanic+ app will be available for the Apple Watch Ultra starting today. Designed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple, the app serves as a dive computer for recreational scuba diving at depths up to 40 meters/130 feet.
The Oceanic+ app will be available on the App Store and requires an Apple Watch Ultra running watchOS 9.1 or later paired with an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.1 or later. The app's basic plan is free and includes many common dive functions, including depth, time, and a log of most recent dives. For $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, users get access to decompression tracking, tissue loading, unlimited logbook capacity, and more.
Apple's announcement offers more details about the app:
The Oceanic+ app also offers complications that bring important information and tools to users at a glance, including no-fly time, surface time, quick access to the dive planner, dive settings, current elevation, maximum elevation allowed, and a quick access button back into the app. From planning the dive, to the first jump in, to their first step back on land, users can track and compare all of the details of their dives and share their experiences with fellow divers right from the app.
A more basic Depth app is also available on the Apple Watch Ultra for viewing your current depth, water temperature, and duration under water.
